Shipping stocks bid down

The Baltic Dry Index is down for a third straight day, peeling off 1.78% to 1,105 points.
The Capesize index is down 3.05% and the Panamax 1.46% lower. Last year, the BDI was changed from an equal-weight index for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize to a weighting of 40% on capesize and 30% for panamax and supramax time charter averages.
Beyond dry bulking names, shipping and tanker stocks in general are off on the day: Diana Shipping (DSX -0.7%), DryShips (DRYS -1.1%), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE -2.3%), Globus Maritime (GLBS -7.3%), Navios Maritime (NM -4.1%), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM -2%), Safe Bulkers (SB -1.4%), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -5.4%), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK -3.1%), Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK -3.5%), Frontline (FRO -6.1%), DHT Holdings (DHT -2.5%), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL -5%), Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP -7.5%), Scorpio Tankers (STNG -4.9%) and Euronav (EURN -2.8%).
