Shipping stocks bid down

The Baltic Dry Index is down for a third straight day, peeling off 1.78% to 1,105 points.

The Capesize index is down 3.05% and the Panamax 1.46% lower . Last year, the BDI was changed from an equal-weight index for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize to a weighting of 40% on capesize and 30% for panamax and supramax time charter averages.