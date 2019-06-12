Ensco Rowan investor urges $2.5B special dividend payout

Ensco Rowan (ESV -5.9% ) plunges to multi-year lows even as investor Luminus Management proposes the company launch a priority guaranteed bond offering to fund a $2.5B special dividend to shareholders.

Luminus, an investment advisor to funds and accounts that own a combined 4.5% stake in ESV, says it is "extremely disappointed" by the stock's performance both before and since the Ensco-Rowan merger.

Luminus thinks a near-term special dividend would precipitate a re-rating of ESV shares, "helping to crystallize the company's underappreciated fundamental value while allowing it to retain extensive financial flexibility."