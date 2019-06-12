ISBG acquires emerging affiliate marketing site CBDforSell.com

International Spirits and Beverage Group (OTCPK:ISBG) acquires CBDforSell.com for an undisclosed term.

“We are serious about building a strong affiliate marketing segment,” noted Terry Williams, CEO of ISBG. “We fundamentally believe in the affiliate marketing movement and we have tons of synergy that will spring from this acquisition given that we are also producing and selling a wide range of premium CBD products that will directly benefit from a now in-house marketing business with prepotency in the space. It makes all the sense in the world for us right now.”