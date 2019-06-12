First Internet Bancorp announces issuance of $35M subordinated notes

First Internet Bancorp (INBK -1.4%) announced the completion of its previously announced public offering of $35M principal amount of its 6% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2029.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, has served as sole book-running manager for the offering, with Janney Montgomery Scott, BB&T Capital Markets, Boenning & Scattergood and William Blair serving as co-managers.
Assuming the Company’s application to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is approved, trading is expected to begin on or about June 17, 2019.
