Stocks sputter as trade weighs on markets

Stocks slip as another wave of uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade conflict hits the markets, offsetting any optimism that lower-than-expected inflation will lead to a Fed rate cut.
The Nasdaq falls 0.5%, the S&P 500 loses 0.3%, and the Dow declines 0.2% heading toward midday in New York trading.
Energy (-1.0%), financials (-0.8%), and information technology (-0.6%) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 industry sectors, while utilities (+1.2%) and health care (+0.2%) fare the best.
Crude oil sinks 3.1% to $51.60 per barrel after crude inventory increases more than expected.
The malaise in stocks pushes investors toward safety. 10-year Treasury price rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.12%.
Dollar Index increases 0.1% to 96.76.
