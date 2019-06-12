Stocks sputter as trade weighs on markets

Stocks slip as another wave of uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade conflict hits the markets, offsetting any optimism that lower-than-expected inflation will lead to a Fed rate cut.

The Nasdaq falls 0.5% , the S&P 500 loses 0.3% , and the Dow declines 0.2% heading toward midday in New York trading.

Energy ( -1.0% ), financials ( -0.8% ), and information technology ( -0.6% ) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 industry sectors, while utilities ( +1.2% ) and health care ( +0.2% ) fare the best.

Crude oil sinks 3.1% to $51.60 per barrel after crude inventory increases more than expected.

The malaise in stocks pushes investors toward safety. 10-year Treasury price rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.12%.