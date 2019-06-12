Glencore puts Chad oilfields up for sale - Reuters

Retreating from its foray into oil production less than a decade after moving in, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has put its oilfields in Chad up for sale, Reuters reports.

Like its oil trading peers, Glencore expanded in the upstream sector around a decade ago in order to secure oil flows, but the value of the assets tumbled with the oil price slump in late 2014.

Glencore's oil position is small: Its net oil production from Chad accounted for more than half its net production at 7,700 bbl/day out of a total net 12,700 bbl/day.