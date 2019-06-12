Anvia Holdings acquires majority stake of Myplanner Professional Services Pty Ltd

Anvia Holdings (OTCQB:ANVV -7.6% ) announces acquisition of 95% majority stake of the issued and outstanding shares of Myplanner Professional Services Pty Ltd based in Queensland, Australia.

Under the agreement Anvia also acquired 100% stake in My Managed Portfolio Pty Ltd an investment managed discretionary account service provided to more than 100 licenced financial advisers within the group.

Anvia through its subsidiary, Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd shall pay a total combined acquisition amount of ~AUD $4.38M for both the companies.

The vendors will be issued ~AUD $1.31M for shares within Anvia Holdings based on the aggregate closing price for the 30 days preceding the 11 June 2019.