Swedish Orphan Biovitrum acquires Emapalumab

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF) has signed an agreement to acquire (from Novimmune's shareholders) a newly established company owning emapalumab and related assets (previously announced exclusive licence agreement with Novimmune will be superseded).

The said acquisition will give Sobi access to world-class R&D capabilities in the field of Immunology.

The consideration for the acquisition is CHF515M (SEK4,897 M), of which CHF400M was previously committed in the exclusive licence agreement for emapalumab.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral in 2019 and completed during Q319, subject to customary closing conditions.