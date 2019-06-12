Facebook -2% amid report emails connect CEO to questionable privacy approach

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has uncovered emails that seem to connect CEO Mark Zuckerberg to knowledge of questionable privacy practices, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That could present a new public-relations snafu (at least) for a company that's endured a string of them in the past few years. Shares have legged down and are now -2% on the day.

Sources tell the WSJ that the potential impact of the mails has pushed the company toward a quick settlement of its FTC investigation. The mails sent around the time of a 2012 FTC consent decree suggest that Zuckerberg and fellow senior execs didn't make complying with the decree a priority.