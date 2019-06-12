Poland to buy more U.S. LNG from Venture Global

Poland's PGNiG signs an agreement with Venture Global LNG to buy an additional 1.5M mt/year of liquefied natural gas from the U.S., as the country seeks to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

Under the deal, the volume of the fuel from Venture Global’s Plaquemines terminal being built in Louisiana to PGNiG will increase to 2.5M mt/year from 1M mt/year, with shipments planned to start in 2023.

PGNiG already had committed to receiving 3.5M mt/year from the U.S., with another 1M mt/year already sourced from Calcasieu Pass, another terminal being developed in Louisiana.

Aside from PGNiG, Venture Global has said companies looking to buy gas from its facilities include Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Repsol and Galp Energia.

