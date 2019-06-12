American CEO confident on Boeing 737 Max return

American Airlines Group (AAL +1.3% ) CEO Doug Parker told shareholders the Boeing 737 Max is "highly likely" to be flying by the middle part of August after an "absolute fix" is worked out.

While American canceled 115 daily flight until September, Parker says no one should take that as some indication that the airline doesn't think the aircraft will be ready by August.

American Airlines estimates that the MAX grounding will cost it about $350M for the March to August period.