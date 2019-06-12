Bank of America focuses midtown Manhattan hub - Bloomberg

Bank of America (BAC -1.1% ) is working to bring more of its New York staff into fewer buildings in midtown Manhattan.

The Charlotte, NC,-based bank is starting to renovate the HBO building and three floors of the Grace Building across from its 55-story tower at One Bryant Park.

When completed by 2022, the project will bring a big portion of its 13,000 New York employees to six properties near the Avenue of the Americas.

The HBO building, at 1100 Avenue of the America, is owned by Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -0.4% ), and the Grace Building, at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, is owned by closely held Swig Co.

HBO is moving to a new development at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's west side, allowing Bank of America to take its space in midtown.

Bloomberg reported the news earlier.