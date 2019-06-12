TheStreet sale closes door on strategic review, sell-offs

TheStreet's (TST +6.5% ) $16.5M sale to TheMaven (MVEN +0.3% ) wraps up the end of a yearlong strategic review that had already seen the company shed its business-to-business operation, which was generating about half the company's revenues.

It likely means a transformation of the most visible part of the company, including a probable exit of Jim Cramer.

The company once had a market cap of $1.7B after going public in 1999, but has of late struggled to maintain profits.

TheStreet sold RateWatch in June 2018 (to S&P Global for $28.2M), and this year closed on sales of TheDeal and BoardEx to Euromoney for about $87.3M. CEO David Callaway exited with the latter deal, with CFO Eric Lundberg stepping up to the chief executive job.

That also resulted in a cash distribution to shareholders of about $94.3M (about $1.77/share at the time); the company executed a 1-for-10 reverse split in late April, leaving 5.3M shares outstanding.

Before those deals, the company then known as Tronc considered a buyout when TheStreet's market cap was just under $70M.

And it's doubtful that TheStreet's biggest public face, co-founder Jim Cramer, will remain with the company. This week he terminated his employment agreement, and so has 30 days to exit or set a new agreement.

Now TheMaven -- used by small and mid-sized brands as a digital platform -- talks about how its new acquisition could be the core of a new financial vertical, with a "powerful and important voice delivering market-leading financial insights.”