Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index drops 1.9% after this morning's Evercore note saying the memory recovery might not happen until H2 2020, which came with a Lam Research downgrade.

Evercore sees the most near-term risk for Lam, Micron (MU -5.1% ), and Western Digital (WDC -4.7% ) (Underperform, $30 PT) from the continuing excess inventories in DRAM and NAND.

The analysts say they prefer ASML (ASML -1.2% ) and Applied Materials (AMAT -4.9% ) but cut AMAT's target from $55 to $50 while maintaining an Outperform rating.

More target cuts: KLA-Tencor (KLAC -2.9% ) from $130 to $120 and Teradyne (TER -3.3% ) from $47 to $43.

