Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index drops 1.9% after this morning's Evercore note saying the memory recovery might not happen until H2 2020, which came with a Lam Research downgrade.
Evercore sees the most near-term risk for Lam, Micron (MU -5.1%), and Western Digital (WDC -4.7%) (Underperform, $30 PT) from the continuing excess inventories in DRAM and NAND.
The analysts say they prefer ASML (ASML -1.2%) and Applied Materials (AMAT -4.9%) but cut AMAT's target from $55 to $50 while maintaining an Outperform rating.
More target cuts: KLA-Tencor (KLAC -2.9%) from $130 to $120 and Teradyne (TER -3.3%) from $47 to $43.
Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
Now read: Micron Refuses To Die »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox