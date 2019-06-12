FuelCell Energy soars on Exxon license agreement

FuelCell Energy (FCEL +54.7% ) explodes higher after disclosing a new license agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7% ); trading has resumed after a brief halt.

FCEL says the deal grants XOM a non-exclusive and worldwide license to use its "patents, data, know-how, improvements, equipment designs, methods, processes... to research, develop and commercially exploit carbonate fuel cells in applications in which the fuel cells concentrate carbon dioxide from industrial and power sources."

XOM will pay $10M to FCEL to become fully vested in the rights and licenses granted.