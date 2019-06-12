Nuveen monthly dividend funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0490.
Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NOM) - $0.0430.
Nuveen NC Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NNC) - $0.0390.
Nuveen NJ Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) - $0.0545.
Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) - $0.0450.
Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO) - $0.0418.
Nuveen PA Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NYSE:NQP) - $0.0505.
Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) - $0.0405.
Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 14; ex-div June 13.
