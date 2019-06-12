Nuveen monthly dividend funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow

|About: Nuveen New Jersey Munici... (NJV)|By:, SA News Editor

Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0490.

Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NOM) - $0.0430.

Nuveen NC Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NNC) - $0.0390.

Nuveen NJ Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) - $0.0545.

Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) - $0.0450.

Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO) - $0.0418.

Nuveen PA Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NYSE:NQP) - $0.0505.

Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) - $0.0405.

Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 14; ex-div June 13.

