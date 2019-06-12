Wells Fargo keeping interim CEO gains traction - Bloomberg

The potential that Wells Fargo's (WFC -2.5% ) interim CEO will keep the reins of the U.S.'s fourth-largest bank is increasing as several external executives indicated they're not interested in the job.

Interim CEO Allen Parker has signaled that he's willing to stay on as permanent CEO, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

But keeping Parker, the general counsel that stepped in as CEO on a temporary basis in March, could risk a backlash from critics who say the bank needs someone from the outside to repair the damage from a series of scandals that came to light after it was discovered in late 2016 that employees opened millions of fake accounts to reach sales quotas.

Wells Fargo Chair Betsy Duke has promised to find someone from the outside to "complete the transformation."

Some argue, though, that Parker isn't part of the culture that resulted in the scandals, as he joined Wells Fargo two years ago.

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the bank is struggling to find a new CEO as two top candidates said they're not interested.