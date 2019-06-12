Dominion foresees victory in Atlantic Coast Pipeline legal challenges

Dominion Energy (D +1.5% ) says it expects to win one of two legal challenges faced by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline within the next 4-6 weeks, which would allow it to resume construction on part of the $7.5B project.

Donald Raikes, senior VP for gas transmission operations in Dominion's Gas Infrastructure Group, also believes the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to hear the second legal challenge, involving a permit to cross the Appalachian Trail, and ultimately rule in the company's favor.

The optimism comes as Dominion holds to its current timeline to begin partial service in late 2020 and full service in early 2021.

Separately, Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell says the Environmental Protection Agency's effort to encourage efficiency upgrades at coal plants will not inspire them to alter plans to transition to cleaner energy.

"We are going to stay on our path," the CEO says, noting coal has fallen to 11% of total power produced by Dominion from 55%, helping the utility stay on track for its goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.