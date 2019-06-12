JPMorgan sees quantum computing paying off years from now - WSJ

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.3% ) is collaborating with IBM (IBM -0.9% ) to experiment with quantum computing.

But the technology is still years away from changing the way the bank calculates financial models, Ning Shen, managing director in quantitative research at JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank tells the Wall Street Journal.

Using quantum computing to speed up computationally intensive option-pricing calculations is promising, but it's going to take years to deploy the technology due to the complex hardware required and the creating new quantum-based algorithms, Shen said.

Traditional computers can take hours to compute option prices and risks for a large portfolio in complex trades.

Shen's team has proven that, in theory, a scalable, commercial-grade quantum computer can run similar calculations using quantum-based algos in seconds.