Huawei urging Verizon to license patents - WSJ

Huawei isn't backing away from ongoing tensions with the U.S. and its industries, as the WSJ reports it's urging Verizon (VZ +1% ) to pay license fees for more than 200 patents.

Verizon's not a Huawei customer, but a Huawei executive sent a letter to the U.S. carrier in February saying “We trust that you will see the benefit of taking a license to our patent portfolio." The issue might have an impact on several of Verizon's vendors.

Representatives of both companies met in New York last week to discuss the issue, according to the report.