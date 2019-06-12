Tech

NYC making Uber, Lyft cap permanent - NYPost

|About: Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)|By:, SA News Editor

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to make the cap on Uber (UBER -0.3%) and Lyft (LYFT +0.4%) driver's licenses permanent, according to a draft release viewed by the New York Post.

Last year, the city council voted to halt new licenses after a surge of new for-hire vehicles in the streets. The state has since passed congestion pricing while the city imposed minimum wage requirements for ride-hail drivers.

Uber statement: "The Mayor’s cap will create another medallion system – the same kind that bankrupted drivers and enriched lenders. Not only is the Mayor’s policy hurting app drivers by forcing them to pay exorbitant fees to rent a car, but he has proposed nothing to fix the current medallion system that only benefits lenders and taxi insiders."

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox