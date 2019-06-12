Telefónica Deutschland shores up 5G position in airwaves auction

Telefónica Deutschland (TEF +0.4% ) says it acquired 90 MHz of spectrum in Germany's recently completed 5G spectrum auction, at a cost of €1.425B.

That comprises two paired blocks in the 2.1 GHz band, and 7 unpaired blocks in the 3.6 GHz band.

The airwaves will first be put to use in urban areas and industrial sites.

Meanwhile, the unit reiterated its full-year guidance, mid-term guidance that includes a capex envelope of about €1B, and a dividend policy at a high payout ratio to free cash flow.