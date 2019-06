Ford (F -0.2% ) announces a field service action on 1.2M Ford Explorer SUVs from the model years 2011 to 2017 due to the risk a component in the suspension system could break off.

Most of the Explorers that are part of the field service action are in the U.S.

The automaker estimates the cost of the field service action to be incurred in Q2 will be $180M.

For the full year, Ford continues to expect company adjusted EBIT to improve from 2018.

