VOXX International sells its German accessories business to HF company for ~$19M

VOXX International (VOXX +10.3% ) announces agreement to sell its VOXX German Accessory Holdings GmbH, which comprises the operations of Oehlbach Kabel GmbH and Schwaiger GmbH to HF Company.

HF Company to purchase VOXX German Accessory for enterprise value of ~ EUR17.3M, less inventory adjustments of ~EUR0.6M, which equates to ~$19M (1 Euro = $1.1314).

A condition precedent to the closing is the entry by the parties into an Option Agreement granting HF Company the right to purchase the real property occupied by VOXX German Accessory Holdings GmbH in Langenzenn for EUR 2.4M, subject to certain contingencies.

The completion of the transaction is subject to financing contingencies and is anticipated to close on or around August 31, 2019.