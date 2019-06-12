Penn National Gaming land approval for new PA casino

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) says it landed licensing approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for its Category 4 Hollywood Casino Morgantown located strategically at the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-176 and the Morgantown Expressway.

The casino operator says the development of Hollywood Casino Morgantown represents an overall investment of nearly $111M, inclusive of license fees for the property's slot machines and table games. The approximately 80K square foot facility will feature 750 slot machines and 30 table games, with the ability to accommodate an additional ten table games. Hollywood Casino Morgantown will also offer a sports and race book, a signature restaurant, an entertainment lounge and a food hall.

Construction is expected to begin soon.

