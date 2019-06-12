Trump looking at sanctions to stop Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Pres. Trump says he is considering sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, which he says "makes Germany a hostage of Russia if things ever happen that were bad."

"We're protecting Germany from Russia and Russia is getting billions and billions of dollars from Germany," Trump tells reporters at an appearance with Poland's Pres. Duda.

Several Eastern European and Baltic Sea countries see the pipeline as increasing Russia's economic grip on Europe, but German supporters say the country needs steady gas supplies as it seeks to wean itself from coal and nuclear power.

The 760-mile Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to ship gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany is led by Russian state gas producer Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), with 50% of funding provided by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).