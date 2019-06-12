Albemarle outlines plan to lift Chilean lithium output by 30%

Albemarle (ALB -1.6% ) unveils a process it says will raise its Chilean lithium production by nearly a third and says it is working to lower the effects of precipitation on its evaporation ponds.

ALB yesterday described a process that evokes the industry standard of using a series of evaporation ponds; salts that dessicate in each pond typically contain some lithium molecules, which the company says it will re-inject nto ponds to effectively boost lithium concentration in successive evaporative steps.

ALB says its current operations in Chile's Atacama desert, which contains massive amounts of lithium, are now only 50% efficient, meaning they are able to extract half of the lithium from the region's brine - "not good enough," says ALB's Chile country manager.

Meanwhile, Chile's Mining Ministry says it plans to release a plan to clarify rules around its lithium industry in the hope of doubling the country's production to 230K tons/year of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2023.

Despite prime production conditions and owning at least half of the world's lithium reserves, Chile has not permitted a new lithium mine since the boom for the metal began in 2014.

