BAML sees Wyndham as defensive play in lodging

Bank of America Merrill Lynch starts off coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH +0.7% ) with a Buy rating.

"Given where we are in the cycle, we favor the lower volatility from Wyndham’s franchise-heavy exposure, along with upside from low-end chain scale outperformance and increased scale benefits from its recent acquisition of La Quinta," write analyst Shaun Kelly and team.

WH is seen following a similar pattern as hotel peers Hilton, Marriott and Choice Hotels International that were slow to receive full credit for their asset-light models from a valuation perspective.

BAML assigns a price objective of $62 to Wyndham to rep 10% upside potential for shares. SA authors also have a Bullish consensus view on WH.