Enphase Energy shifting to 'higher gear' as B. Riley FBR rates Buy

Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH +1.2% ) is resumed with a Buy rating and $21 price target at B. Riley FBR, which still sees upside in the shares even after ENPH's 13-fold rise since 2017, as the company is in the process of transforming from a widget supplier to a complete solution provider.

Specifically, ENPH is shifting from the first gear - microinverters - to a higher gear - storage, consumption and service - resulting in a significant step up in dollar content from $2K to $10K-plus per home.

B. Riley FBR also notes the residential solar market remains under-penetrated with strong growth prospects going forward.

A key factor heading into 2020 is whether a recession will emerge and if it would slow the solar industry; the firm thinks ENPH's transformation from a hardware vendor to a value-add complete solution provider warrants a premium to its growth rate as well as to the peer group.

ENPH's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform while its average SA Authors' Rating is Neutral and Quant Rating also is Neutral.