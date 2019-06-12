Kroger breaks ground on e-commerce center

Kroger (KR +0.1% ) says it broke ground on its high-tech customer fulfillment center being built in partnership with Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF).

Kroger describes the $55M center located in Monroe, Ohio as an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities. The company intends to open 20 customer fulfillment centers to support its vision to create a seamless customer experience.

"Our partnership with Ocado will introduce transformative ecommerce, fulfillment and logistics technology in the U.S. and bring customers fresher food faster than ever before, accelerating our ability to provide anything, anytime, anywhere," promises Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

Source: Press Release