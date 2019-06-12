Rosenblatt praises Spotify price power, looks to margin clarity

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Spotify (SPOT +2.4% ), pointing to growing pricing leverage in American and looking to more clarity on gross margins at earnings time.

The music streamer will probably resume subscriptions to a bundle of Hulu and Spotify Premium before year-end, which will offer expansion of a higher-priced tier of users, Rosenblatt says.

The firm has a $175 price target, now implying 23% upside.

Sell-siders rate Spotify an Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall, while its Quant rating is at Neutral.