Rosenblatt praises Spotify price power, looks to margin clarity

|About: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)|By:, SA News Editor

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Spotify (SPOT +2.4%), pointing to growing pricing leverage in American and looking to more clarity on gross margins at earnings time.

The music streamer will probably resume subscriptions to a bundle of Hulu and Spotify Premium before year-end, which will offer expansion of a higher-priced tier of users, Rosenblatt says.

The firm has a $175 price target, now implying 23% upside.

Sell-siders rate Spotify an Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall, while its Quant rating is at Neutral.

