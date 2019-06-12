Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2% ) says it has completed a project to expand production of high-quality lubricant base stocks at its 592K bbl/day refining complex on Jurong Island off Singapore.

XOM says the expansion, which began in 2017 and was completed on schedule, supports production of EHC Group II base stocks to enable customers to blend lubricants that satisfy more-stringent specifications, help reduce emissions and improve fuel economy and low-temperature performance.

XOM says it expects supply to customers to begin in Q3, building upon recent expansions at its Rotterdam complex, which along with existing production at its Baytown, Tex., operations, strengthens the operator's global supply of high-quality base stocks.