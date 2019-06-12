BB&T, SunTrust pick a new name

Truist Financial will be the new name for the merged BB&T (BBT -1% ) and SunTrust Banks (STI -0.5% ) company.

If regulators approve the merger, Trusit will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company, serving more than 10M households in the U.S.

The combination also requires shareholder approval at both companies. They'll also get to vote on the new holding company name.

The merger, which will be the biggest bank merger since the 2008 financial crisis, is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Previously: BB&T-SunTrust sign lease for new headquarters in Charlotte (June 12)