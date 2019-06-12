TC Energy finishes Texas-Mexico gas export line

TC Energy (TRP -1.3% ) says it has completed its 2.6B cf/day Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline to add capacity for U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico following significant delays.

"The gas pipeline represents a key piece for the energy security of the country given that it can supply the center and south of Mexico via its interconnections," says Robert Jones, president of TC's TC Energia Mexican unit.

The TC-operated pipeline will deliver gas to the inland Mexican pipeline network Sistrangas in Altamira in Tamaulipas state - which also is the site of one of Mexico's two LNG terminals - and Tuxpan in Veracruz state.

A number of delayed pipelines have yet to come online for Mexico's central region to access more gas, including TC's Tuxpan-Tula and Tula Villa de Reyes.