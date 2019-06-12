Mortgage lenders' net profit margin outlook turns positive in Q2 - Fannie

The net profit margin outlook for mortgage lenders turns positive for the first time in almost three years due to strong demand expectations for both purchase and refinance mortgages, according to the Fannie Mae Q2 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey.

Net profit margin outlook of +29% improved from -8% in Q1 2019 and marks the first positive reading since Q3 2016.

"For the first time in more than two years, lenders who are reporting or expecting growing refinance demand became the majority," said Fannie Chief Economist Doug Duncan.

Challenges remain, though, including the continued shortage of entry-level housing.

