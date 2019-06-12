Oxford Industries +6% after profit beat

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is on watch after Q1 EPS arrived ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

"Our first quarter performance reflects the strong positioning of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Southern Tide in the marketplace coupled with positive consumer response to our current merchandise assortments,' notes Oxford CEO Thomas Chubb III.

Comparable sales were up 2% the quarter.

Gross profit fell to 58.8% of sales from 60.2% a year ago on a higher proportion of sales from the company's lower margin Lanier Apparel business and lower gross margin at Lilly Pulitzer.

Operating income was $30.0M vs. $29.4 a year ago.

Looking ahead, Oxford expects Q2 sales of $300M to $310M vs. $313M and EPS $1.80 to $1.90 vs. $1.93 consensus.

Shares of Oxford are up 6.17% AH to $73.15.

