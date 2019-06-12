RH +20% after earnings topper

RH (NYSE:RH) gains after Q1 results top some beaten-down expectations and the company guides for FY20 EPS of $8.76 to $9.27 vs. $8.32 consensus.

RH says it's becoming one of the few retailers that is growing revenues, expanding margins, increasing operating earnings, and driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. Long-term targets from RH include net revenue growth of 8% to 12%, adjusted operating margins in the mid to high teens, adjusted net income growth of 15% to 20% annually and return on invested capital in excess of 50%.