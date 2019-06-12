U.S. oil finishes 4% lower on crude build, demand fears

Oil prices sink to their lowest settlement in five months after U.S. government data showed a large increase in domestic crude inventories for the second week in a row.

WTI finished -4% to $51.15/bbl, the weakest settlement for a front-month contract since Jan. 14, and Brent -3.7% to $59.97/bbl, its first settlement below $60 since January.

At 485.5M, U.S. commercial stocks were at their highest since July 2017 and ~8% above the five-year average for this time of year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Concerns over energy demand amid a lack of progress toward a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute also continue to pressure prices.

WTI is now down 23% from its 2019 high in April, while Brent is trading 20% lower over the same period.

Energy (XLE -1.4% ) was today's poorest performer among the 11 S&P industry sectors, with today's biggest losers including ROAN -17.6% , SPN -15.3% , NE -10.9% , STNG -9.2% , SLCA -8% , CHK -7.6% , ECA -6.9% , DO -6.9% , RIG -6.8% , XOG -6.8% , SWN -6.3%, ESV -5.8% , HAL -4.5% , NBL -4.4% .

