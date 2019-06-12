Comparable sales dazzle at Lululemon

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) rallies in AH trading after lifting its full-year profit view.

The company anticipates FY revenue of $3.73B to $3.77B vs. $3.70B to $3.74B prior and $3.77B consensus. EPS of $4.51 to $4.58 is anticipated vs. $4.48 to $4.55 prior and $4.62 consensus.

Comparable sales were up 16% in Q1 off broad-based momentum to smash the consensus expectation for an 11% increase. The store-only comp was +8%.

LULU +2.61% AH to $175.32.

Previously: Lululemon Athletica EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (June 12)