Evercore comes out bullish on ride-hailing

Evercore initiates Uber (NYSE:UBER) with an Outperform rating and a $60 price target, a 42% upside.

The firm starts rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) at Outperform and a $74 price target, a 27% upside.

Analyst Benjamin Black: "We see powerful near term catalysts for re-rating of both stocks on the back of a quietly improving pricing environment, incentive maturation, and we expect both to show profitability sooner than consensus is modeling."

Uber shares are up 0.7% while Lyft gains 0.6% .

