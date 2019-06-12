Stocks end with back-to-back losses

Stocks fell for a second straight day, weighed by declines in energy, financial and tech shares, although high hopes for the Fed to signal for a rate cut at next week's policy meeting - bolstered by soft inflation data released today - kept losses in check.

The S&P energy sector (-1.4%) was the day's biggest loser, with U.S. WTI crude oil plunging 4% as data showing higher inventories reinforced worries about slowing global demand.

The financials sector (-1%) was hurt by lower Treasury yields and by a drop in Wells Fargo after the bank warned its 2019 net interest income would come in at the low end of prior guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year down 4 bps to 1.89% and the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.13%.

Tech shares (-0.5%) were tripped up by semiconductor stocks, which were pressured after Evercore ISI said a recovery in the space likely would be pushed back to H2 2020.