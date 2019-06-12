Zedge losses widen as usage drops in developed markets

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) saw wider losses in its Q3 report as revenues dipped, though the company pointed to encouraging sings from the launch of a subscription service.

Revenues fell 25% to $1.91M; prepaid monthly and annual subscriptions came to $187,000, of which $26,000 was recognized as revenue for the quarter.

SG&A expenses went up, and operating loss swelled to $1.12M from a loss of $339,000.

Total installs as of April 30 hit 382.3M, up 60.8M (up 18.9%). But monthly active users dropped 0.5% Y/Y (and 7.2% sequentially) to 34M. Since April 2018, MAUs have fallen 16.6% in developed markets, while it's grown 12.1% in emerging markets.

Average revenue per MAU derived from apps fell 25.3%, to $0.0166, alongside that drop in MAUs in developed markets that command higher ad rates.

