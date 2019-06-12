Preferred Apartment buys two grocery-anchored shopping centers

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) through its subsidiary New Market Properties, LLC, has acquired two grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Tampa/St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach, Florida MSA's.

Disston Plaza, a 129,150 sq. ft., Publix anchored shopping center located in a densely populated submarket of St. Petersburg; and Polo Grounds Mall, a 130,015 sq. ft. Publix anchored shopping center, located in West Palm Beach.

The acquisitions were financed utilizing separate first mortgage loans for each property from Thrivent Financial.

This acquisition increases the size of Preferred Apartment New Market Properties subsidiary portfolio to 49 grocery-anchored shopping centers in nine states.