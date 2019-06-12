Pentagon battling serious unreported problems with F-35 jets - report

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter is beset by serious problems as it gears up to go into full-scale production, according to a new report from Defense News.

Among the reported deficiencies: Some pilots have been forced to limit flight speed to avoid damaging the F-35's airframe or stealth coating, spikes in cockpit pressure can cause "excruciating" ear and sinus pain among pilots, and difficulties in landing the F-35C on aircraft carriers because of problems with the helmet-mounted display and night vision camera.

Many of the plane's problems are "category 1B," which the report says the Pentagon just created for major flaws but that are not seen as carrying catastrophic risks.

LMT says the F-35 is meeting or exceeding performance specifications and that each deficiency is "already resolved or on a near term path to resolution."