Facebook gathered sensitive data on 187,000 via app - TechCrunch

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) used a now-defunct app to gather personal and sensitive device data on about 187,000 users, TechCrunch reports.

The bulk of those were users in India, according to a letter to lawmakers that TechCrunch saw. But the hoard included data on 31,000 U.S. users, including 4,300 teenagers.

That information -- which could include Web browsing histories, encrypted messages and mobile app activity -- came via Facebook's Research app, which was banned from the App Store earlier this year.

The issue is tied to misuse of enterprise developer certificates that were issued by Apple only for internal company use.