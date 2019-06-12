Exxon's defense in New York climate change lawsuit narrowed by judge

A judge blocks some defense strategies Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had wanted to use in a New York state lawsuit accusing the company of misleading investors about the potential impact of climate change, Bloomberg reports.

Among XOM's lines of attack dismissed by the judge include its claim that former New York Attorney General Schneiderman engaged in "official misconduct" when he launched the investigation three years ago as part of an "activist agenda."

XOM's only remaining "affirmative defense" is that the AG's office engaged in selective enforcement when it sued because the probe was brought in bad faith, according to Bloomberg.

The ruling is a pre-trial victory for New York AG Letitia James, whose office is set to take XOM to trial later this year; the suit was filed in October, months after Schneiderman resigned from the office.