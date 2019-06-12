Walmart to absorb disappointing Jet.com into e-commerce operations

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it will overhaul the Jet.com e-commerce start-up it acquired in 2016 for $3.3B, integrating what remains of the Jet.com staff into the rest of its operations while still maintaining the website.

Analysts say Jet.com, which was expected to improve WMT's reach, particularly with city dwellers and millennial shoppers, has not lived up to expectations of becoming a driver for online grocery sales and growing market share in urban areas.

Current Jet.com president Simon Belsham will leave the company in early August.