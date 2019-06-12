Shell seeks expiration of Argentina's hydrocarbon exports tax - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) hopes a tax on hydrocarbon exports from Argentina will expire by the end of 2020 to help reduce production costs in the Vaca Muerta shale play, the company's head of operations in the country tells Reuters.

Drilling costs at wells in Vaca Muerta currently are ~20% higher than comparable U.S. shale projects, says Shell Argentina general manager Sean Rooney.

"The export tax is set to expire in 2020, and we hope that they let it expire because it makes [production in Argentina] less competitive," Rooney says.

Shell has three major projects under development in Vaca Muerta, which could have the largest natural gas reserves in the world.