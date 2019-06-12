May's proposed law would commit Britain to net zero emissions target

The U.K. would become the first of the world's major economic powers to commit to bringing its net production of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 under new legislation proposed by outgoing Prime Minister May.

The plan does not say how the country would reach the emissions goal or what it would cost, but May's bid to leave a legacy in her final weeks in office sets a new bar for measuring environmental progress by the world's major industrial powers.

Some climate activists are out in praise of May's plan, while others say the timetable is not quick enough and the commitment not firm enough.

