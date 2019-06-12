Everything on the table as Nemaska Lithium seeks capital for Quebec project

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) says it may issue new shares, take on new debt or sell assets as it seeks fresh capital to build the Whabouchi lithium project in Quebec that faces more than $300M in cost overruns.

"Everything from M&A to more debt to equity is on the table," head of investor relations Wanda Cutler told the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Markets Conference today in Santiago, Chile.

Much of the cost overruns were due to "indirect" items that were not foreseen, and the chemical processing facility has faced several design challenges, Cutler said.